Cullinan Oncology Inc’s (NASDAQ: CGEM) Stock’s Potential for Future Price Increase

In the latest trading session,, 1.37 million Cullinan Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CGEM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.33. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.09 changing hands around $2.54 or 15.35% at last look, the market valuation stands at $822.21M. CGEM’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.09% off its 52-week high of $19.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.64, which suggests the last value was 59.98% up since then. When we look at Cullinan Oncology Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 424.31K.

Cullinan Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CGEM) trade information

Instantly CGEM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 12.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 20.59 added 15.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 87.34%, with the 5-day performance at 12.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cullinan Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CGEM) is 19.84% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were N/A shares sold at short interest cover period of N/A days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Cullinan Oncology Inc (CGEM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cullinan Oncology Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 116.93% over the past 6 months, a 3.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cullinan Oncology Inc will rise 33.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -14.60% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -62.42%. The 2024 estimates are for Cullinan Oncology Inc earnings to increase by 0.37%.