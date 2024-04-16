CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session,, 3.3 million CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.64. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.51 changed hands at -$0.19 or -1.54% at last look, the market valuation stands at $15.71B. CNHI’s current price is a discount, trading about -25.82% off its 52-week high of $15.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.77, which suggests the last value was 21.9% up since then. When we look at CNH Industrial NV’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 11.29 million.

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) trade information

Instantly CNHI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.76%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 13.30 subtracted -1.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.67%, with the 5-day performance at -4.76% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) is 1.34% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were N/A shares sold at short interest cover period of N/A days.

CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CNH Industrial NV share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 6.43% over the past 6 months, a -8.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -7.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.48%. The 2024 estimates are for CNH Industrial NV earnings to decrease by -8.78%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.40% per year.

CNHI Dividends

CNH Industrial NV is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May. The 3.17% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 3.17% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.