Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) Defies Bearish Expectations and Displays Strong Future Potential

In the latest trading session,, 1.72 million Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.54. With the company’s most recent per share price at $168.54 changing hands around $0.72 or 0.43% at last look, the market valuation stands at $102.83B. BA’s current price is a discount, trading about -58.74% off its 52-week high of $267.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $167.53, which suggests the last value was 0.6% up since then. When we look at Boeing Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 9.40 million.

Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) trade information

Instantly BA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.38%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 178.10 added 0.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -35.34%, with the 5-day performance at -5.38% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) is -7.66% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were N/A shares sold at short interest cover period of N/A days.

Boeing Co. (BA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Boeing Co. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -8.85% over the past 6 months, a 106.37% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Boeing Co. will fall -36.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 76.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $16.49 billion. 21 analysts are of the opinion that Boeing Co.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $20.48 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $17.57 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -6.10%. The 2024 estimates are for Boeing Co. earnings to increase by 103.05%.