Biohaven Ltd (NYSE: BHVN) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the last trading session, 3.4 million Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.17. With the company’s per share price at $44.77 changed hands at -$8.31 or -15.66% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.66B. BHVN’s last price was a discount, traded about -38.95% off its 52-week high of $62.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.35, which suggests the last value was 72.41% up since then. When we look at Biohaven Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.14 million.

Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) trade information

Instantly BHVN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.92%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 53.80 subtracted -15.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.60%, with the 5-day performance at -12.92% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) is -20.65% down.

Biohaven Ltd (BHVN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Biohaven Ltd share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 71.34% over the past 6 months, a -2.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Biohaven Ltd will fall -50.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -19.70% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company's revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of -$. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Biohaven Ltd's revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be -$.

The 2024 estimates are for Biohaven Ltd earnings to decrease by -6.81%.

BHVN Dividends

Biohaven Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.