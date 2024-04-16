Analyzing DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) Stock’s Performance and Trends for Investment

In the latest trading session,, 2.55 million DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.85. With the company’s most recent per share price at $44.19 changing hands around $0.47 or 1.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $20.93B. DKNG’s current price is a discount, trading about -12.17% off its 52-week high of $49.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.10, which suggests the last value was 56.78% up since then. When we look at DraftKings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 12.13 million.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) trade information

Instantly DKNG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.98%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 45.92 added 1.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 25.35%, with the 5-day performance at -2.98% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) is 5.76% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were N/A shares sold at short interest cover period of N/A days.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DraftKings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 54.76% over the past 6 months, a 85.55% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DraftKings Inc. will rise 67.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 123.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 31.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 24 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.11 billion. 24 analysts are of the opinion that DraftKings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $1.09 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $769.65 million and $759.55 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 44.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 44.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.37%. The 2024 estimates are for DraftKings Inc. earnings to increase by 90.44%.