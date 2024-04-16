Analyzing Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL)’s Stock Performance and Future Prospects

In the last trading session, 27.08 million Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.04. With the company’s per share price at $154.86 changed hands at -$2.87 or -1.82% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1925.37B. GOOGL’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.46% off its 52-week high of $160.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $102.63, which suggests the last value was 33.73% up since then. When we look at Alphabet Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 31.62 million.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) trade information

Instantly GOOGL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 160.22 subtracted -1.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.86%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is 8.22% up.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Alphabet Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 11.43% over the past 6 months, a 16.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Alphabet Inc will rise 29.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 16.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 34 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $78.61 billion. 33 analysts are of the opinion that Alphabet Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $82.84 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $69.79 billion and $74.6 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 12.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.56%. The 2024 estimates are for Alphabet Inc earnings to increase by 17.34%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.25% per year.

GOOGL Dividends

Alphabet Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.