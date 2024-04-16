An Overview Of Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ: GGAL)

In the last trading session, 1.57 million Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ:GGAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.08. With the company’s per share price at $27.60 changed hands at -$2.01 or -6.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.29B. GGAL’s last price was a discount, traded about -9.71% off its 52-week high of $30.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.91, which suggests the last value was 64.09% up since then. When we look at Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.06 million.

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ:GGAL) trade information

Instantly GGAL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.47%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 30.28 subtracted -6.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 59.86%, with the 5-day performance at -0.47% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ:GGAL) is 18.15% up.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.66%. The 2024 estimates are for Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR earnings to decrease by -61.78%.

GGAL Dividends

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May. The 0.00% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.00. It is important to note, however, that the 0.00% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.