A Review of C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CCCC)’s Performance and Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 1.94 million C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.19. With the company’s per share price at $6.86 changed hands at -$0.55 or -7.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $470.60M. CCCC’s last price was a discount, traded about -73.18% off its 52-week high of $11.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.06, which suggests the last value was 84.55% up since then. When we look at C4 Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.91 million.

C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC) trade information

Instantly CCCC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.44%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.08 subtracted -7.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 21.42%, with the 5-day performance at -10.44% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC) is -27.87% down.

C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the C4 Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 272.83% over the past 6 months, a 30.34% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for C4 Therapeutics Inc will rise 50.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 31.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 29.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.1 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that C4 Therapeutics Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $3.88 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.15 million and $2.66 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 57.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 45.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -36.05%. The 2024 estimates are for C4 Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 30.76%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 22.30% per year.

CCCC Dividends

C4 Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.