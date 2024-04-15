UroGen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: URGN)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.22 million UroGen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.10. With the company’s per share price at $15.10 changed hands at $1.85 or 13.96% during last session, the market valuation stood at $515.21M. URGN’s last price was a discount, traded about -59.8% off its 52-week high of $24.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.69, which suggests the last value was 42.45% up since then. When we look at UroGen Pharma Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 350.64K.

UroGen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) trade information

Instantly URGN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 15.21 added 13.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.67%, with the 5-day performance at 11.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, UroGen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) is -13.57% down.

UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the UroGen Pharma Ltd share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 12.10% over the past 6 months, a -1.13% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.00%. Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.89%. The 2024 estimates are for UroGen Pharma Ltd earnings to decrease by -2.81%.