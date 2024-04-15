The Most Interesting Shares Today: Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX: AULT)

In the latest trading session,, 0.58 million Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.80. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.31 changed hands at -$0.02 or -5.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.28M. AULT’s current price is a discount, trading about -214680.65% off its 52-week high of $665.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.32, which suggests the last value was -3.23% down since then. When we look at Ault Alliance Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 6.83 million.

Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) trade information

Instantly AULT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -14.40%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3723 subtracted -5.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -86.27%, with the 5-day performance at -14.40% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) is -25.37% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were N/A shares sold at short interest cover period of N/A days.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

AULT Dividends

Ault Alliance Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May. The 0.00% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.00. It is important to note, however, that the 0.00% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.