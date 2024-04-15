Silvercorp Metals Inc (AMEX: SVM): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch SVM Stock In 2024

In the latest trading session,, 1.32 million Silvercorp Metals Inc (AMEX:SVM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.21. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.68 changing hands around $0.15 or 4.25% at last look, the market valuation stands at $652.76M. SVM’s current price is a discount, trading about -14.13% off its 52-week high of $4.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.08, which suggests the last value was 43.48% up since then. When we look at Silvercorp Metals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.90 million.

Silvercorp Metals Inc (AMEX:SVM) trade information

Instantly SVM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.92%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.98 added 4.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 39.92%, with the 5-day performance at -3.92% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Silvercorp Metals Inc (AMEX:SVM) is 30.96% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were N/A shares sold at short interest cover period of N/A days.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Silvercorp Metals Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 64.29% over the past 6 months, a -9.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 19.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.09%. The 2024 estimates are for Silvercorp Metals Inc earnings to increase by 79.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

SVM Dividends

Silvercorp Metals Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May. The 0.68% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.03. It is important to note, however, that the 0.68% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.