Rezolute Inc (NASDAQ: RZLT) : Investors Should Not Dump RZLT Stock In 2024

In the latest trading session,, 0.59 million Rezolute Inc (NASDAQ:RZLT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.31. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.00 changing hands around $0.3 or 11.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $118.89M. RZLT’s last price was a premium, traded about 8.33% off its 52-week high of $2.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.72, which suggests the last value was 76.0% up since then. When we look at Rezolute Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 325.82K.

Rezolute Inc (NASDAQ:RZLT) trade information

Instantly RZLT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 18.58%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.49 added 11.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 202.28%, with the 5-day performance at 18.58% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rezolute Inc (NASDAQ:RZLT) is 64.84% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were N/A shares sold at short interest cover period of N/A days.

Rezolute Inc (RZLT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rezolute Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 237.58% over the past 6 months, a -4.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.00%. Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 48.08%. The 2024 estimates are for Rezolute Inc earnings to decrease by -9.50%.