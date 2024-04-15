Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: NVTS) Stock Forecast for 2023 with N/A% N/A

In the latest trading session,, 1.73 million Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.53. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.09 changed hands at -$0.23 or -5.32% at last look, the market valuation stands at $733.13M. NVTS’s current price is a discount, trading about -172.86% off its 52-week high of $11.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.16, which suggests the last value was -1.71% down since then. When we look at Navitas Semiconductor Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.09 million.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) trade information

Instantly NVTS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.70%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.81 subtracted -5.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.32%, with the 5-day performance at -10.70% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) is -12.79% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were N/A shares sold at short interest cover period of N/A days.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Navitas Semiconductor Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -34.56% over the past 6 months, a 25.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Navitas Semiconductor Corp will rise 28.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 0.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 42.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $22.93 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Navitas Semiconductor Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $23.81 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $13.36 million and $18.06 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 71.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 31.80%. The 2024 estimates are for Navitas Semiconductor Corp earnings to increase by 10.69%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.