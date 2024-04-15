Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE: MPW) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the latest trading session,, 34.11 million Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.25. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.61 changing hands around $0.62 or 15.41% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.76B. MPW’s current price is a discount, trading about -132.97% off its 52-week high of $10.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.92, which suggests the last value was 36.66% up since then. When we look at Medical Properties Trust Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 20.05 million.

Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) trade information

Instantly MPW is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 12.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.28 added 15.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.21%, with the 5-day performance at 12.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) is 9.64% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were N/A shares sold at short interest cover period of N/A days.

Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Medical Properties Trust Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -12.78% over the past 6 months, a -28.93% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -2.80%. The 2024 estimates are for Medical Properties Trust Inc earnings to increase by 149.13%.

MPW Dividends

Medical Properties Trust Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May. The 12.81% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.59. It is important to note, however, that the 12.81% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.