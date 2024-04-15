Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF)

In the last trading session, 3.93 million GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.13. With the company’s per share price at $1.80 changed hands at $0.09 or 5.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $462.29M. EAF’s last price was a discount, traded about -195.56% off its 52-week high of $5.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.18, which suggests the last value was 34.44% up since then. When we look at GrafTech International Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.30 million.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) trade information

Instantly EAF was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.21%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.8100 added 5.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.81%, with the 5-day performance at 19.21% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) is -7.22% down.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GrafTech International Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -50.55% over the past 6 months, a -25.64% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.50%. The 2024 estimates are for GrafTech International Ltd. earnings to increase by 58.48%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -5.87% per year.

EAF Dividends

GrafTech International Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May. The 0.56% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.01. It is important to note, however, that the 0.56% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.