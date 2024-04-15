KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX: KULR) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 10.26 million KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX:KULR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.83. With the company’s per share price at $0.80 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.74% during last session, the market valuation stood at $106.69M. KULR’s last price was a discount, traded about -37.5% off its 52-week high of $1.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.10, which suggests the last value was 87.5% up since then. When we look at KULR Technology Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 10.81 million.

Instantly KULR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 36.81%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.9000 subtracted -0.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 332.97%, with the 5-day performance at 36.81% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX:KULR) is 472.14% up.

Data shows that the KULR Technology Group Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 100.25% over the past 6 months, a 30.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.50%. Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -49.98%. The 2024 estimates are for KULR Technology Group Inc earnings to increase by 40.00%.