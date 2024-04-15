Is Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNA) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the latest trading session,, 20.87 million Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.37. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.99 changed hands at -$0.02 or -2.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.01B. DNA’s current price is a discount, trading about -157.58% off its 52-week high of $2.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.99. When we look at Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 22.34 million.

Instantly DNA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.95%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.1900 subtracted -2.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.51%, with the 5-day performance at -10.95% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) is -6.75% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were N/A shares sold at short interest cover period of N/A days.

Data shows that the Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -38.99% over the past 6 months, a 17.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.00%. The 2024 estimates are for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc earnings to increase by 30.43%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.50% per year.