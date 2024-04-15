How Will Rent the Runway Inc (NASDAQ: RENT)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the last trading session, 23.03 million Rent the Runway Inc (NASDAQ:RENT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.46. With the company’s per share price at $19.23 changed hands at -$0.15 or -0.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $68.27M. RENT’s last price was a discount, traded about -259.85% off its 52-week high of $69.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.46, which suggests the last value was 76.81% up since then. When we look at Rent the Runway Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 844.17K.

Rent the Runway Inc (NASDAQ:RENT) trade information

Instantly RENT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 302.30%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 28.90 subtracted -0.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 82.27%, with the 5-day performance at 302.30% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rent the Runway Inc (NASDAQ:RENT) is 162.06% up.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Rent the Runway Inc (RENT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rent the Runway Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 44.89% over the past 6 months, a 37.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Rent the Runway Inc will rise 29.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 42.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $74.01 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Rent the Runway Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2024 will be $76.49 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $73.19 million and -$ respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.10%. Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.41%. The 2024 estimates are for Rent the Runway Inc earnings to increase by 48.62%.