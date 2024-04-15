Genius Group Ltd (AMEX: GNS)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 3.96 million Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 12.09. With the company’s per share price at $0.45 changed hands at -$0.02 or -4.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $33.12M. GNS’s last price was a discount, traded about -451.11% off its 52-week high of $2.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.24, which suggests the last value was 46.67% up since then. When we look at Genius Group Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 6.90 million.

Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) trade information

Instantly GNS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.28%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4840 subtracted -4.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.37%, with the 5-day performance at -3.28% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) is 54.59% up.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here.


Sponsored

RECENT NEWS

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel delivers exclusive content, news, articles, and comprehensive coverage of events in the USA and worldwide with a commitment to reliability, objectivity, and timeliness.

Categories
Quick links

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne