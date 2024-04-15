Genius Group Ltd (AMEX: GNS)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 3.96 million Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 12.09. With the company’s per share price at $0.45 changed hands at -$0.02 or -4.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $33.12M. GNS’s last price was a discount, traded about -451.11% off its 52-week high of $2.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.24, which suggests the last value was 46.67% up since then. When we look at Genius Group Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 6.90 million.

Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) trade information

Instantly GNS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.28%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4840 subtracted -4.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.37%, with the 5-day performance at -3.28% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) is 54.59% up.