Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the latest trading session,, 2.32 million Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.60. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.57 changed hands at -$0.04 or -0.98% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.40B. FSM’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.1% off its 52-week high of $4.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.58, which suggests the last value was 43.54% up since then. When we look at Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.77 million.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) trade information

Instantly FSM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.46%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.94 subtracted -0.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 18.26%, with the 5-day performance at -2.46% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) is 35.46% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were N/A shares sold at short interest cover period of N/A days.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 64.21% over the past 6 months, a -154.55% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 19.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will rise 40.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 700.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $226 million. — analysts are of the opinion that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be -$. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $175.7 million and -$ respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 28.60%. The 2024 estimates are for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. earnings to increase by 40.50%.