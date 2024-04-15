CHRS Stock: More Upside For Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CHRS)?

In the latest trading session,, 0.61 million Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.52. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.19 changed hands at -$0.04 or -1.57% at last look, the market valuation stands at $244.44M. CHRS’s current price is a discount, trading about -294.98% off its 52-week high of $8.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.43, which suggests the last value was 34.7% up since then. When we look at Coherus Biosciences Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.47 million.

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) trade information

Instantly CHRS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -12.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.61 subtracted -1.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.08%, with the 5-day performance at -12.55% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) is 1.15% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were N/A shares sold at short interest cover period of N/A days.

Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Coherus Biosciences Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -40.51% over the past 6 months, a 100.51% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.00%. Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.73%. The 2024 estimates are for Coherus Biosciences Inc earnings to increase by 77.93%.