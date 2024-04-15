ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.63 million ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.91. With the company’s per share price at $2.30 changed hands at -$0.17 or -6.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $381.87M. ATAI’s last price was a discount, traded about -23.91% off its 52-week high of $2.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.02, which suggests the last value was 55.65% up since then. When we look at ATAI Life Sciences N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.63 million.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) trade information

Instantly ATAI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.12%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.64 subtracted -6.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 63.12%, with the 5-day performance at -6.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) is 25.00% up.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ATAI Life Sciences N.V. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 72.93% over the past 6 months, a -220.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.20%. Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 44.19%. The 2024 estimates are for ATAI Life Sciences N.V. earnings to decrease by -210.00%.