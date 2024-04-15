Analyzing Origin Materials Inc(NASDAQ: ORGN) Stock as a Disaster or Opportunity

In the last trading session, 0.95 million Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ:ORGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.09. With the company’s per share price at $0.62 changed hands at -$0.03 or -4.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $90.12M. ORGN’s last price was a discount, traded about -712.9% off its 52-week high of $5.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.44, which suggests the last value was 29.03% up since then. When we look at Origin Materials Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.81 million.

Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ:ORGN) trade information

Instantly ORGN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -19.97%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.8400 subtracted -4.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.14%, with the 5-day performance at -19.97% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ:ORGN) is 17.95% up.

Origin Materials Inc (ORGN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Origin Materials Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -47.21% over the past 6 months, a -22.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -24.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Origin Materials Inc will fall -257.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -120.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.29 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Origin Materials Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $7.39 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.7 million and $7.03 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 269.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.10%. The 2024 estimates are for Origin Materials Inc earnings to decrease by -37.02%.