Analyzing Century Aluminum Co.(NASDAQ: CENX) Stock as a Disaster or Opportunity

In the latest trading session,, 0.87 million Century Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:CENX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.71. With the company’s most recent per share price at $17.97 changing hands around $1.49 or 9.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.66B. CENX’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.61% off its 52-week high of $17.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.70, which suggests the last value was 68.28% up since then. When we look at Century Aluminum Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.39 million.

Century Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:CENX) trade information

Instantly CENX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.12%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 18.64 added 9.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 47.98%, with the 5-day performance at 5.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Century Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:CENX) is 52.37% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were N/A shares sold at short interest cover period of N/A days.

Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Century Aluminum Co. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 173.02% over the past 6 months, a 65.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Century Aluminum Co. will fall -36.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -118.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -8.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $492.65 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Century Aluminum Co.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $531 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $552.4 million and $575.5 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -10.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -7.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.20%. The 2024 estimates are for Century Aluminum Co. earnings to decrease by -44.44%.