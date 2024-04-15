Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 6.5 million Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.26. With the company’s per share price at $3.01 changed hands at $0.39 or 14.89% during last session, the market valuation stood at $436.72M. ADPT’s last price was a discount, traded about -201.66% off its 52-week high of $9.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.53, which suggests the last value was 15.95% up since then. When we look at Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.50 million.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT) trade information

Instantly ADPT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.67%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.12 added 14.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.57%, with the 5-day performance at 16.67% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT) is -11.73% down.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -36.76% over the past 6 months, a 5.07% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.00%. Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -32.91%. The 2024 estimates are for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp earnings to increase by 16.03%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21.60% per year.