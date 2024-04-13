Zura Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ZURA): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $3.36?

In last trading session, Zura Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ZURA) saw 0.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.36 trading at $0.49 or 17.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $146.46M. That closing price of ZURA’s stock is at a discount of -316.67% from its 52-week high price of $14.00 and is indicating a premium of 40.48% from its 52-week low price of $2.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.19 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 282.10K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Zura Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ZURA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 17.07%, in the last five days ZURA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/12/24 when the stock touched $3.36 price level, adding 9.19% to its value on the day. Zura Bio Ltd’s shares saw a change of -28.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved 23.08% in past 5-day. Zura Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ZURA) showed a performance of 0.90% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.63 million shares which calculate 1.37 days to cover the short interests.

Zura Bio Ltd (ZURA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Zura Bio Ltd is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -49.78% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 52.15% while that of industry is 13.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

ZURA Dividends

Zura Bio Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Zura Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ZURA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 59.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 45.92 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 113.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 45.92% institutions for Zura Bio Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Great Point Partners LLC is the top institutional holder at ZURA for having 3.29 million shares of worth $27.02 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 7.56% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Suvretta Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 2.85 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $23.37 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.2 million shares of worth $1.61 million or 0.45% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.17 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.15 million in the company or a holder of 0.38% of company’s stock.