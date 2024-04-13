Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL) At $13.41: What To Do?

In last trading session, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL) saw 0.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.41 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $951.57M. That closing price of ZNTL’s stock is at a discount of -134.6% from its 52-week high price of $31.46 and is indicating a premium of 28.71% from its 52-week low price of $9.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.7 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 817.51K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL) trade information

In the last five days ZNTL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $13.41 price level, adding 15.07% to its value on the day. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of -11.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.07% in past 5-day. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL) showed a performance of -12.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.53 million shares which calculate 16.26 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -30.08% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 16.78% while that of industry is 13.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 28.00% in the current quarter and calculating 49.20% increase in the next quarter.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $13.12 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -50.05% during past 5 years.

ZNTL Dividends

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 114.97 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 120.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 114.97% institutions for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Matrix Capital Management is the top institutional holder at ZNTL for having 13.96 million shares of worth $393.81 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 19.73% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 10.58 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.95% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $298.37 million.

On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Smallcap World Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 4.0 million shares of worth $112.84 million or 5.65% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.81 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $107.5 million in the company or a holder of 5.39% of company’s stock.