Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) At $1.18: What To Do?

In last trading session, Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) saw 0.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.18 trading at -$0.18 or -13.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $40.67M. That closing price of XLO’s stock is at a discount of -211.02% from its 52-week high price of $3.67 and is indicating a premium of 58.47% from its 52-week low price of $0.49. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.19 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -13.24%, in the last five days XLO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $1.18 price level, adding 23.87% to its value on the day. Xilio Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 114.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.67% in past 5-day. Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) showed a performance of 68.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 54240.0 shares which calculate 0.03 days to cover the short interests.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc (XLO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Xilio Therapeutics Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -34.81% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 44.96% while that of industry is 13.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 86.70% in the current quarter and calculating 31.40% increase in the next quarter.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $30 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -44.91% during past 5 years.

XLO Dividends

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 31.90% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 49.33 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 72.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 49.33% institutions for Xilio Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC is the top institutional holder at XLO for having 2.81 million shares of worth $7.35 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 10.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC, which was holding about 2.76 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.23 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.74 million shares of worth $1.94 million or 2.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.15 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.39 million in the company or a holder of 0.54% of company’s stock.