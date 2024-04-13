Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) At $0.31: What To Do?

In last trading session, Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.31 trading at -$0.02 or -4.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $55.04M. That closing price of RBOT’s stock is at a discount of -690.32% from its 52-week high price of $2.45 and is indicating a premium of 35.48% from its 52-week low price of $0.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.69 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 609.07K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.22%, in the last five days RBOT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $0.31 price level, adding 8.82% to its value on the day. Vicarious Surgical Inc’s shares saw a change of -14.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.31% in past 5-day. Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) showed a performance of -9.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.1 million shares which calculate 8.3 days to cover the short interests.

Vicarious Surgical Inc (RBOT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Vicarious Surgical Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -36.64% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 25.00% while that of industry is 14.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 57.10% in the current quarter and calculating 25.00% increase in the next quarter.

RBOT Dividends

Vicarious Surgical Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 31.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 42.72 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 62.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 42.72% institutions for Vicarious Surgical Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. VK Services, LLC is the top institutional holder at RBOT for having 28.96 million shares of worth $9.07 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 18.55% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is My.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd, which was holding about 7.38 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.31 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.85 million shares of worth $0.89 million or 1.83% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.6 million shares on Feb 28, 2024, making its stake of worth around $0.5 million in the company or a holder of 1.03% of company’s stock.