Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $4.46?

In last trading session, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.46 trading at -$0.23 or -4.90% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $350.20M. That closing price of TNYA’s stock is at a discount of -81.39% from its 52-week high price of $8.09 and is indicating a premium of 62.78% from its 52-week low price of $1.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.33 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 627.22K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.90%, in the last five days TNYA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/12/24 when the stock touched $4.46 price level, adding 7.85% to its value on the day. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 37.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.90% in past 5-day. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) showed a performance of -17.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.09 million shares which calculate 4.69 days to cover the short interests.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 85.06% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -1.19% while that of industry is 13.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 2.30% in the current quarter and calculating 4.40% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -27.43% during past 5 years.

TNYA Dividends

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.53% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 77.18 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 77.18% institutions for Tenaya Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Column Group LLC is the top institutional holder at TNYA for having 9.4 million shares of worth $41.93 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 11.97% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Casdin Capital, LLC, which was holding about 6.38 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $28.46 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 28, 2024, the former fund manager was holding 2.83 million shares of worth $12.6 million or 3.60% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.42 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $10.8 million in the company or a holder of 3.08% of company’s stock.