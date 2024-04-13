Telos Corp (NASDAQ:TLS): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $3.60?

In last trading session, Telos Corp (NASDAQ:TLS) saw 0.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.84. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.60 trading at -$0.28 or -7.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $250.63M. That closing price of TLS’s stock is at a discount of -38.89% from its 52-week high price of $5.00 and is indicating a premium of 57.5% from its 52-week low price of $1.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 408.94K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Telos Corp (NASDAQ:TLS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.22%, in the last five days TLS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $3.60 price level, adding 18.74% to its value on the day. Telos Corp’s shares saw a change of -1.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.76% in past 5-day. Telos Corp (NASDAQ:TLS) showed a performance of 8.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.66 million shares which calculate 1.32 days to cover the short interests.

Telos Corp (TLS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Telos Corp is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 59.29% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -69.57% while that of industry is 11.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -12.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $28.38 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $28.72 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

TLS Dividends

Telos Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 08 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Telos Corp (NASDAQ:TLS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.94% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 60.77 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 80.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 60.77% institutions for Telos Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Barclays Plc is the top institutional holder at TLS for having 9.29 million shares of worth $23.78 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 13.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 3.37 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.84% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.63 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Cybersecurity ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.35 million shares of worth $3.46 million or 1.94% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.95 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2.28 million in the company or a holder of 1.37% of company’s stock.