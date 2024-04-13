Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) At $1.06: What To Do?

In last trading session, Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) saw 0.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.06 trading at -$0.04 or -3.64% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.65M. That closing price of TAOP’s stock is at a discount of -862.26% from its 52-week high price of $10.20 and is indicating a premium of 24.53% from its 52-week low price of $0.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 480.17K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.64%, in the last five days TAOP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $1.06 price level, adding 10.17% to its value on the day. Taoping Inc.’s shares saw a change of -26.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.85% in past 5-day. Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) showed a performance of -8.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 61190.0 shares which calculate 0.8 days to cover the short interests.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 109.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $52 million for the same.

TAOP Dividends

Taoping Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.99 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.99% institutions for Taoping Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at TAOP for having 2971.0 shares of worth $1979.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Two Sigma Securities, LLC, which was holding about 2163.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1441.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2608.0 shares of worth $6154.0 or 0.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 374.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $261.0 in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.