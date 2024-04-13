Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX:SLI) At $1.15: What To Do?

In last trading session, Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX:SLI) saw 0.78 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.00. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.15 trading at -$0.08 or -6.50% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $204.12M. That closing price of SLI’s stock is at a discount of -321.74% from its 52-week high price of $4.85 and is indicating a premium of 3.48% from its 52-week low price of $1.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.79 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.30 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX:SLI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.50%, in the last five days SLI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $1.15 price level, adding 7.26% to its value on the day. Standard Lithium Ltd’s shares saw a change of -43.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.54% in past 5-day. Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX:SLI) showed a performance of -3.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.18 million shares which calculate 5.39 days to cover the short interests.

Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Standard Lithium Ltd is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -62.42% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 26.32% while that of industry is 10.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.08% during past 5 years.

SLI Dividends

Standard Lithium Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 11 and May 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX:SLI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.83 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18.83% institutions for Standard Lithium Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Koch Industries, Inc. is the top institutional holder at SLI for having 13.48 million shares of worth $60.66 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 7.80% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A., which was holding about 5.85 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $26.31 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.14 million shares of worth $6.05 million or 1.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.05 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $6.84 million in the company or a holder of 1.19% of company’s stock.