SIGA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SIGA): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $8.81?

In last trading session, SIGA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SIGA) saw 0.71 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.96. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.81 trading at -$0.4 or -4.34% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $626.30M. That closing price of SIGA’s stock is at a discount of -13.51% from its 52-week high price of $10.00 and is indicating a premium of 55.39% from its 52-week low price of $3.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 783.74K if we extend that period to 3-months.

SIGA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SIGA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.34%, in the last five days SIGA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/11/24 when the stock touched $8.81 price level, adding 7.17% to its value on the day. SIGA Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of 68.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.97% in past 5-day. SIGA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SIGA) showed a performance of 46.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.14 million shares which calculate 4.4 days to cover the short interests.

SIGA Technologies Inc (SIGA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that SIGA Technologies Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 70.72% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 28.42% while that of industry is 9.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 36.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $190.61 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -28.78% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 24.21% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.00%.

SIGA Dividends

SIGA Technologies Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 01 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SIGA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SIGA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.40% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 49.40 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 54.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 49.40% institutions for SIGA Technologies Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Federated Hermes, Inc. is the top institutional holder at SIGA for having 4.4 million shares of worth $22.24 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 5.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 3.24 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16.35 million.

On the other hand, Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Core Fund and Federated Hermes MDT Mid Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.76 million shares of worth $15.83 million or 3.41% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.5 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $8.64 million in the company or a holder of 1.86% of company’s stock.