Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:SISI): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.71?

In last trading session, Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:SISI) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.71 trading at $0.02 or 3.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.56M. That closing price of SISI’s stock is at a discount of -956.34% from its 52-week high price of $7.50 and is indicating a premium of 14.08% from its 52-week low price of $0.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 78790.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 436.98K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:SISI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.68%, in the last five days SISI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/12/24 when the stock touched $0.71 price level, adding 7.14% to its value on the day. Shineco Inc’s shares saw a change of -36.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.20% in past 5-day. Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:SISI) showed a performance of -30.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5810.0 shares which calculate 0.05 days to cover the short interests.

SISI Dividends

Shineco Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:SISI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.41 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.41% institutions for Shineco Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at SISI for having 0.18 million shares of worth $60041.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, which was holding about 29107.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9896.0.