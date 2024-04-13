SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) At $1.49: What To Do?

In last trading session, SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) saw 0.68 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.66. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.49 trading at $0.09 or 6.43% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $528.89M. That closing price of SES’s stock is at a discount of -115.44% from its 52-week high price of $3.21 and is indicating a premium of 22.15% from its 52-week low price of $1.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 523.95K if we extend that period to 3-months.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.43%, in the last five days SES remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $1.49 price level, adding 6.88% to its value on the day. SES AI Corporation’s shares saw a change of -18.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.67% in past 5-day. SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) showed a performance of -3.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.31 million shares which calculate 9.85 days to cover the short interests.

SES AI Corporation (SES) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that SES AI Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -39.18% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -41.18% while that of industry is 2.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -66.70% in the current quarter and calculating -25.00% decrease in the next quarter.

SES Dividends

SES AI Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 31.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 44.05 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 64.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 44.05% institutions for SES AI Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited is the top institutional holder at SES for having 34.68 million shares of worth $84.61 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 11.28% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is General Motors Holdings LLC, which was holding about 33.06 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.75% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $80.66 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 4.61 million shares of worth $9.73 million or 1.50% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.67 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $8.95 million in the company or a holder of 1.19% of company’s stock.