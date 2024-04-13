Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.33?

In last trading session, Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) saw 0.71 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.73. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.33 trading at $0.03 or 2.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $221.03M. That closing price of SCLX’s stock is at a discount of -1118.05% from its 52-week high price of $16.20 and is indicating a premium of 32.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.85 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 926.77K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.31%, in the last five days SCLX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $1.33 price level, adding 14.74% to its value on the day. Scilex Holding Company’s shares saw a change of -34.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.07% in past 5-day. Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) showed a performance of 0.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.58 million shares which calculate 4.79 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Scilex Holding Company is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -40.36% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 58.87% while that of industry is 13.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 88.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $21 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $21.9 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

SCLX Dividends

Scilex Holding Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 37.70% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 25.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16.00% institutions for Scilex Holding Company that are currently holding shares of the company. State Street Corporation is the top institutional holder at SCLX for having 7.33 million shares of worth $40.8 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 4.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 5.46 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $30.4 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 5.94 million shares of worth $17.04 million or 3.87% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.56 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $14.26 million in the company or a holder of 1.67% of company’s stock.