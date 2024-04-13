Quantum Corp (NASDAQ:QMCO): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.47?

In last trading session, Quantum Corp (NASDAQ:QMCO) saw 0.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.47 trading at -$0.07 or -13.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $44.58M. That closing price of QMCO’s stock is at a discount of -180.85% from its 52-week high price of $1.32 and is indicating a premium of 48.94% from its 52-week low price of $0.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 511.96K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Quantum Corp (NASDAQ:QMCO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -13.26%, in the last five days QMCO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $0.47 price level, adding 18.97% to its value on the day. Quantum Corp’s shares saw a change of 34.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.14% in past 5-day. Quantum Corp (NASDAQ:QMCO) showed a performance of -16.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.25 million shares which calculate 0.63 days to cover the short interests.

Quantum Corp (QMCO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Quantum Corp is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -22.33% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 14.29% while that of industry is 25.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -300.00% in the current quarter and calculating -100.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -15.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $79.08 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $91.4 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023.

QMCO Dividends

Quantum Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between June 04 and June 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Quantum Corp (NASDAQ:QMCO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.61% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 55.27 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 63.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 55.27% institutions for Quantum Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at QMCO for having 15.61 million shares of worth $16.86 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 42.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Allianz Asset Management GmbH, which was holding about 10.25 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 27.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.07 million.

On the other hand, Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 7.45 million shares of worth $4.62 million or 20.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.32 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $3.59 million in the company or a holder of 8.99% of company’s stock.