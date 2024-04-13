Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) At $4.92: What To Do?

In last trading session, Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.92 trading at -$0.35 or -6.64% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $286.00M. That closing price of PYXS’s stock is at a discount of -39.23% from its 52-week high price of $6.85 and is indicating a premium of 72.56% from its 52-week low price of $1.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.9 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 912.83K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.64%, in the last five days PYXS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $4.92 price level, adding 14.29% to its value on the day. Pyxis Oncology Inc’s shares saw a change of 173.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.89% in past 5-day. Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) showed a performance of -8.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.7 million shares which calculate 3.55 days to cover the short interests.

Pyxis Oncology Inc (PYXS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Pyxis Oncology Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 140.00% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 54.05% while that of industry is 9.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 56.40% in the current quarter and calculating 39.00% increase in the next quarter.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.12 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $120k in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -118.72% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 42.03% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 34.60%.

PYXS Dividends

Pyxis Oncology Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.49% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 29.86 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 37.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 29.86% institutions for Pyxis Oncology Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management, LP is the top institutional holder at PYXS for having 3.17 million shares of worth $8.12 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Tang Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 1.79 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.58 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Tekla Healthcare Investors are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.75 million shares of worth $1.92 million or 1.89% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.48 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.23 million in the company or a holder of 1.22% of company’s stock.