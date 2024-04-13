Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $10.25?

In last trading session, Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA) saw 0.74 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.25 trading at -$0.22 or -2.10% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $849.11M. That closing price of FNA’s stock is at a discount of -92.39% from its 52-week high price of $19.72 and is indicating a premium of 22.44% from its 52-week low price of $7.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.8 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 519.35K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.10%, in the last five days FNA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/11/24 when the stock touched $10.25 price level, adding 6.99% to its value on the day. Paragon 28 Inc’s shares saw a change of -17.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.35% in past 5-day. Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA) showed a performance of 9.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.43 million shares which calculate 4.15 days to cover the short interests.

Paragon 28 Inc (FNA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Paragon 28 Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -3.39% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 18.87% while that of industry is 14.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -9.10% in the current quarter and calculating 7.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 17.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $59.65 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $60.1 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 24.49% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 29.80%.

FNA Dividends

Paragon 28 Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 40.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 49.64 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 82.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 49.64% institutions for Paragon 28 Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. MVM Partners, LLC is the top institutional holder at FNA for having 10.89 million shares of worth $111.58 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 13.13% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is First Light Asset Management, LLC, which was holding about 3.82 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.60% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $39.13 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 28, 2024, the former fund manager was holding 1.07 million shares of worth $11.01 million or 1.30% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.01 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $10.35 million in the company or a holder of 1.22% of company’s stock.