Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN), Stock Drops -31.25% Far This Year; What Analysts Say Next?

In last trading session, Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN) saw 0.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.98 trading at -$0.36 or -15.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $51.28M. That closing price of PDYN’s stock is at a discount of -64.14% from its 52-week high price of $3.25 and is indicating a premium of 79.8% from its 52-week low price of $0.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.57 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.01 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -15.38%, in the last five days PDYN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $1.98 price level, adding 36.94% to its value on the day. Palladyne AI Corp.’s shares saw a change of 174.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.51% in past 5-day. Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN) showed a performance of 32.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.64 million shares which calculate 0.31 days to cover the short interests.

Palladyne AI Corp. (PDYN) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -57.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $746k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $15.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $6.12 million and $2.3 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -87.80% while estimating it to be 575.10% for the next quarter.

PDYN Dividends

Palladyne AI Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 59.56% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 36.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14.96% institutions for Palladyne AI Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company.