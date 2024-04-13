Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX:PTN): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.92?

In last trading session, Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX:PTN) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.92 trading at -$0.08 or -4.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $30.99M. That closing price of PTN’s stock is at a discount of -194.27% from its 52-week high price of $5.65 and is indicating a premium of 25.52% from its 52-week low price of $1.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.51 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 715.91K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX:PTN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.00%, in the last five days PTN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $1.92 price level, adding 33.33% to its value on the day. Palatin Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -51.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.09% in past 5-day. Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX:PTN) showed a performance of 20.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.46 million shares which calculate 2.61 days to cover the short interests.

Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Palatin Technologies Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 16.36% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 6.72% while that of industry is 13.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 20.60% in the current quarter and calculating 52.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -11.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $80k for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $90k in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

PTN Dividends

Palatin Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 14 and May 20 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX:PTN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.31% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.72 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.72% institutions for Palatin Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at PTN for having 0.38 million shares of worth $0.8 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 3.20% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 0.25 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.52 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.25 million shares of worth $0.52 million or 2.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.13 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.26 million in the company or a holder of 1.07% of company’s stock.