Onconetix Inc (NASDAQ:ONCO) At $0.14: What To Do?

In last trading session, Onconetix Inc (NASDAQ:ONCO) saw 0.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.33. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.14 trading at -$0.02 or -10.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.13M. That closing price of ONCO’s stock is at a discount of -1028.57% from its 52-week high price of $1.58 and is indicating a discount of -7.14% from its 52-week low price of $0.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.69 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.79 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Onconetix Inc (NASDAQ:ONCO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.19%, in the last five days ONCO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $0.14 price level, adding 44.0% to its value on the day. Onconetix Inc’s shares saw a change of -29.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.54% in past 5-day. Onconetix Inc (NASDAQ:ONCO) showed a performance of -19.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.53 million shares which calculate 1.63 days to cover the short interests.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $58k for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -116.40% during past 5 years.

ONCO Dividends

Onconetix Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Onconetix Inc (NASDAQ:ONCO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.27% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.85 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 24.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18.85% institutions for Onconetix Inc that are currently holding shares of the company.