Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:NBY) Shares Dropped -10.58% In A Week. Can It Continue Rising?

In last trading session, Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:NBY) saw 0.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.09 trading at $0.0 or 0.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.72M. That closing price of NBY’s stock is at a discount of -2066.67% from its 52-week high price of $1.95 and is indicating a premium of 11.11% from its 52-week low price of $0.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.74 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.28 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:NBY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.89%, in the last five days NBY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $0.09 price level, adding 10.0% to its value on the day. Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of -55.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.58% in past 5-day. Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:NBY) showed a performance of -36.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.72 million shares which calculate 0.29 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (NBY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -75.63% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 87.76% while that of industry is 9.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 70.60% in the current quarter and calculating 89.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.56 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.15 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 24.47% during past 5 years.

NBY Dividends

Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:NBY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.95 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.95% institutions for Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at NBY for having 44923.0 shares of worth $33791.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.07% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), which was holding about 11193.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.27% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8419.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 9912.0 shares of worth $7455.0 or 0.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3965.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2576.0 in the company or a holder of 0.09% of company’s stock.