NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) At $7.41: What To Do?

In last trading session, NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) saw 0.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.41 trading at -$0.03 or -0.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $834.00M. That closing price of NN’s stock is at a discount of -7.29% from its 52-week high price of $7.95 and is indicating a premium of 74.22% from its 52-week low price of $1.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.66 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 927.76K if we extend that period to 3-months.

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.40%, in the last five days NN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $7.41 price level, adding 6.79% to its value on the day. NextNav Inc’s shares saw a change of 66.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.20% in past 5-day. NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) showed a performance of 32.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.86 million shares which calculate 7.34 days to cover the short interests.

NextNav Inc (NN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NextNav Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 44.73% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 10.61% while that of industry is 17.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 97.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.22 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.73 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $830k and $800k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 47.00% while estimating it to be 116.20% for the next quarter.

NN Dividends

NextNav Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 38.52% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 47.01 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 47.01% institutions for NextNav Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Fortress Investment Group LLC is the top institutional holder at NN for having 14.18 million shares of worth $41.68 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 13.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, which was holding about 8.19 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.51% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $24.08 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.28 million shares of worth $5.54 million or 1.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.19 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $3.49 million in the company or a holder of 1.09% of company’s stock.