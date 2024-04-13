Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX:MTNB): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.20?

In last trading session, Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX:MTNB) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.20 trading at $0.0 or 0.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $50.97M. That closing price of MTNB’s stock is at a discount of -345.0% from its 52-week high price of $0.89 and is indicating a premium of 45.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.73 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.55 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX:MTNB) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.74%, in the last five days MTNB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $0.20 price level, adding 9.09% to its value on the day. Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -6.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.51% in past 5-day. Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX:MTNB) showed a performance of -20.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.27 million shares which calculate 1.64 days to cover the short interests.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.12% during past 5 years.

MTNB Dividends

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX:MTNB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.53% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.70%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.43% institutions for Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at MTNB for having 8.72 million shares of worth $3.14 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 4.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sargent Investment Group, LLC, which was holding about 3.92 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.81% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.41 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 6.02 million shares of worth $2.17 million or 2.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.32 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.84 million in the company or a holder of 1.07% of company’s stock.