LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ:LFMD) At $9.66: What To Do?

In last trading session, LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ:LFMD) saw 0.76 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.66 trading at -$0.56 or -5.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $389.97M. That closing price of LFMD’s stock is at a discount of -24.33% from its 52-week high price of $12.01 and is indicating a premium of 85.51% from its 52-week low price of $1.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 657.99K if we extend that period to 3-months.

LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ:LFMD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.48%, in the last five days LFMD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $9.66 price level, adding 6.21% to its value on the day. LifeMD Inc’s shares saw a change of 16.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.84% in past 5-day. LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ:LFMD) showed a performance of 8.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.65 million shares which calculate 2.89 days to cover the short interests.

LifeMD Inc (LFMD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that LifeMD Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 48.84% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 78.57% while that of industry is 13.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 32.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $42.48 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $47.4 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $30.8 million and $35.95 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 37.90% while estimating it to be 31.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -25.48% during past 5 years.

LFMD Dividends

LifeMD Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 10 and May 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ:LFMD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.81% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 30.80 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 38.40%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 30.80% institutions for LifeMD Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management, LP is the top institutional holder at LFMD for having 1.85 million shares of worth $17.84 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 4.57% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 1.03 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.92 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco DWA Small Cap Momentum ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager was holding 0.87 million shares of worth $8.37 million or 2.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.57 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $5.49 million in the company or a holder of 1.41% of company’s stock.