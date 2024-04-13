Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX) At $2.12: What To Do?

In last trading session, Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX) saw 0.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.12 trading at -$0.39 or -15.54% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $27.33M. That closing price of LEXX’s stock is at a discount of -223.11% from its 52-week high price of $6.85 and is indicating a premium of 69.34% from its 52-week low price of $0.65.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -15.54%, in the last five days LEXX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $2.12 price level, adding 33.33% to its value on the day. Lexaria Bioscience Corp’s shares saw a change of 69.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved -30.49% in past 5-day. Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX) showed a performance of -51.82% in past 30-days.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp (LEXX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Lexaria Bioscience Corp is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 116.33% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 40.59% while that of industry is 13.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 112.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.43% during past 5 years.

LEXX Dividends

Lexaria Bioscience Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 12 and July 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.00% institutions for Lexaria Bioscience Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Invenomic Capital Management, LP is the top institutional holder at LEXX for having 0.77 million shares of worth $0.56 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 48837.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $35665.0.

On the other hand, Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.66 million shares of worth $0.55 million or 0.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 39100.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $29043.0 in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.