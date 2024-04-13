Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (NASDAQ:KZIA) At $0.36: What To Do?

In last trading session, Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (NASDAQ:KZIA) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.10. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.36 trading at $0.0 or -1.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.41M. That closing price of KZIA’s stock is at a discount of -366.67% from its 52-week high price of $1.68 and is indicating a premium of 47.22% from its 52-week low price of $0.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 888.22K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (NASDAQ:KZIA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.11%, in the last five days KZIA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $0.36 price level, adding 27.71% to its value on the day. Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR’s shares saw a change of -19.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.13% in past 5-day. Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (NASDAQ:KZIA) showed a performance of 58.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.26 million shares which calculate 0.41 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (KZIA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -55.51% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 47.37% while that of industry is 13.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.22% during past 5 years.

KZIA Dividends

Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (NASDAQ:KZIA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.54 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18.54% institutions for Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at KZIA for having 0.2 million shares of worth $0.24 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.87% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management. LLC, which was holding about 68224.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $79139.0.