J-Long Group Ltd Shares Rise 3.85% From The Lows – But Will They Continue?

In last trading session, J-Long Group Ltd (NASDAQ:JL) saw 0.75 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.78 trading at $0.02 or 3.01% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $24.49M. That closing price of JL’s stock is at a discount of -3406.41% from its 52-week high price of $27.35 and is indicating a premium of 3.85% from its 52-week low price of $0.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.97 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

J-Long Group Ltd (NASDAQ:JL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.01%, in the last five days JL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $0.78 price level, adding 16.13% to its value on the day. J-Long Group Ltd’s shares saw a change of -88.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.16% in past 5-day. J-Long Group Ltd (NASDAQ:JL) showed a performance of -58.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.61 million shares which calculate 0.15 days to cover the short interests.

JL Dividends

J-Long Group Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

J-Long Group Ltd (NASDAQ:JL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 67.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.06 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.06% institutions for J-Long Group Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company.